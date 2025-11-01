Ronda Rousey Opens Up About WWE’s “S–t Show” Backstage Environment

Ronda Rousey has offered a candid look at what life was really like behind the scenes during her time in WWE, describing the backstage environment as chaotic at times.

Speaking on Bert Kreischer’s Bertcast, the former UFC star said she never felt pressure transitioning into professional wrestling but admitted that working within WWE’s unpredictable system could often be stressful.

“The funny thing is it was zero pressure, zero stress for me but everybody else who’s done only that their whole life, it’s very stressful,” Rousey explained. “So it’d be kind of funny for me when everyone was all stressed out and I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re playing around out here, we’re gonna have fun, it’s cool.’”

Rousey said that while she usually kept a relaxed approach, there were moments where the situation became overwhelming. “When it would be such a s–t show backstage that I would be going out to do a match that I don’t even know what it is and have to improvise it out there with zero experience, basically. Or I just got handed some promo that I have to say that I don’t believe in that everyone is going to s–t on. Those are kind of stressful experiences,” she admitted.

She went on to say that things were much smoother when there was structure. “If you know what the match is and you know it’s going to be a good match, I’d be in a great mood and excited to jump out there,” Rousey said.

Outside of wrestling, Rousey has been sharing clips of herself training in MMA again, explaining that she’s getting back into shape after giving birth to her second child. She’s hinted that she might not be entirely done with competition, referencing Mike Tyson’s comeback fight with Jake Paul as an example of how the door never truly closes. UFC President Dana White has also commented that Rousey would be welcome back if she ever wanted to return.

Her full conversation with Bert Kreischer can be viewed below.