JBL Calls AJ Styles “This Generation’s Shawn Michaels”

JBL has shared high praise for AJ Styles, comparing the former WWE Champion to none other than Shawn Michaels.

During a recent episode of “Something to Wrestle,” the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the Crown Jewel match between Styles and John Cena, calling it a showcase of two elite performers delivering under pressure. JBL went so far as to label Styles as the Shawn Michaels of the modern era.

"AJ Styles, I have said it ever since he came to WWE , he is this generation's Shawn Michaels. He doesn't have a bad match. This was a huge match," JBL said. "These are two guys who perform best when the lights are on bright. This is exactly what you would expect of these two guys."

While many fans have dreamed of seeing Styles face Michaels, that bout never came to be. By the time Styles joined WWE, Michaels had already stepped away from active competition. Though he briefly came out of retirement in 2018, Michaels decided that was his final match. Styles has previously shared that he requested a match with “The Heartbreak Kid,” but Michaels declined, saying that if he ever did return, Styles would be the one opponent worthy of it.

As Styles prepares for what he has said could be his final year in the ring, JBL hopes that retirement is not on the horizon.

"I hope AJ Styles doesn't retire next year because he is phenomenal," JBL added.

Styles has explained that his decision to retire is rooted in wanting more time with his family, admitting that if not for age catching up to him, he would have kept wrestling indefinitely.

