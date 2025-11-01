Brandi Rhodes Claps Back At Drew McIntyre After SmackDown Chaos

randi Rhodes had plenty to say after watching her husband, Cody Rhodes, get torn apart verbally by Drew McIntyre during their WWE SmackDown contract signing. While the WWE Universe focused on the intense face-off ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Brandi zeroed in on something else entirely, Drew’s questionable fashion choices.

The confrontation spiraled fast after Drew called himself the “real American Dream” and took a dig at Cody’s daughters. That set Cody off, leading to chaos as McIntyre dropped him with a brutal Claymore and sent him crashing through a table.

Moments later, Brandi hit back on social media with a perfectly timed jab at Drew’s wardrobe, posting:

“Drew coming after the orange suit while he’s out there dressed like a dominatrix. Sure.”

As Cody prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship under high-stakes rules where a DQ or countout could cost him the title, Brandi’s fiery clapback proves the Rhodes family is ready for battle - inside and outside the ring. When the trash talk hits Twitter, the fight’s already begun.

