Guerrero Maya Jr. Wins 2025 Rey Del Inframundo Tournament At Arena Mexico

Guerrero Maya Jr. emerged victorious in the 2025 Rey del Inframundo Tournament, overcoming Difunto, Adrenalina, and Villano III Jr. in a thrilling finale at Arena Mexico.

The latest edition of CMLL Viernes Espectacular took place on October 31 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City and streamed live on YouTube. The highlight of the night was the climactic Rey del Inframundo (King of the Underworld) Tournament Final, with Difunto defending the championship against three formidable challengers.

In a fast-paced and hard-hitting encounter, Guerrero Maya Jr. sealed the win by landing his signature Quebradora Maya on Difunto to capture the title. The victory marks his first major tournament triumph since claiming the Forjando Un Idolo crown in 2011. He continues to hold the CMLL National Middleweight Championship, a reign that has now lasted 883 days.

There was a concerning moment during the match when Adrenalina had to be stretchered out following his elimination by Villano III Jr. Updates on his condition are expected soon.

Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated Difunto, Villano III Jr. & Adrenalina to become the 2025 Rey del Inframundo!

