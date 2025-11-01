Damian Lillard Channels “Macho Man” Randy Savage For Halloween

Damian Lillard embraced his inner “Macho Man” Randy Savage this Halloween. The Portland Trail Blazers star paid tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer, stepping out in full Savage-inspired gear in a video shared by the team on social media.
In the clip, Lillard emerged from a van holding a custom championship title while letting out Savage’s trademark “Oh, yeah!”, a moment that instantly delighted fans online.
A devoted wrestling fan, Lillard has a history of celebrating Halloween with wrestling tributes. Back in 2018, he famously dressed as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a Halloween game. Currently sidelined with a torn Achilles, Lillard recently made his return to Portland following a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, having spent the first 11 years of his career with the Trail Blazers.
November 1, 2025
Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 1st 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Nov. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 4th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 5th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025