“He Deserves A Shrine”: Ronda Rousey Praises Paul Heyman’s Influence In WWE

During a recent conversation with comedian Bert Kreischer, former WWE star Ronda Rousey shared high praise for Paul Heyman while discussing the evolution of Roman Reigns’ career and the transformation of his character in WWE.

Rousey reflected on how WWE initially struggled to get Reigns over with fans, explaining that his natural advantages worked against him at first.

“Roman Reigns, they tried so hard to get him over for so long, and there were ‘f*ck Roman’ chants. No one wanted him because he had so many of those advantages, you know? He was young, good-looking, talented, came from a famous family, and no one identified with that.”

She went on to credit Paul Heyman for reinventing Reigns’ image and guiding his transformation into “The Tribal Chief.”

“It wasn’t until Paul Heyman came in and found a way to repackage everything as the ‘Head of the Table’ and all of that, that is Paul Heyman’s genius, that got him over. So much of what is working in that company is due to Paul Heyman or his guidance. He’s like the guy behind the scenes who’s everyone’s mentor, and a lot of the best ideas originated from him. My graphic novel originated from him. Yeah. I mean, Paul Heyman deserves a f*cking shrine in my mind.”

Rousey’s comments highlight the immense influence Heyman continues to have behind the curtain, not just in shaping top talent but also in inspiring creative projects beyond the ring.