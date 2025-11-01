Tony Khan Confirms Women’s Blood & Guts Match Date For AEW

AEW fans will not have to wait much longer for updates on the long-awaited women’s Blood & Guts match.

During a Friday livestream, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the match will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 12. He confirmed that more details will be shared during Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Khan also addressed Penelope Ford’s injury from last week, confirming that she will no longer be competing. He mentioned that several wrestlers have already expressed interest in taking her place and that additional participants will be added to make the match even bigger.

The storyline leading to the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match began in late September, when Jamie Hayter issued the challenge following an attack by the Triangle of Madness. Since then, updates have been limited. On this week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy also announced a Blood & Guts match for the men, expected to feature the Conglomeration battling the Death Riders.

