Tony Khan Confirms Women’s Blood & Guts Match Date For AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
Tony Khan Confirms Women’s Blood & Guts Match Date For AEW

AEW fans will not have to wait much longer for updates on the long-awaited women’s Blood & Guts match.

During a Friday livestream, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the match will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 12. He confirmed that more details will be shared during Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Khan also addressed Penelope Ford’s injury from last week, confirming that she will no longer be competing. He mentioned that several wrestlers have already expressed interest in taking her place and that additional participants will be added to make the match even bigger.

The storyline leading to the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match began in late September, when Jamie Hayter issued the challenge following an attack by the Triangle of Madness. Since then, updates have been limited. On this week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy also announced a Blood & Guts match for the men, expected to feature the Conglomeration battling the Death Riders.

AEW Fright Night Collision lineup for Saturday, November 1:

  • ROH World Champion Bandido defends against Mascara Dorada

  • CMLL World Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Olympia

  • Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

  • Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize

  • Gunn Club (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Ace Austin) vs. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Mansoor)

  • The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong & Komander) vs. LFI (Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico)

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

