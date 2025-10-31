WWE Stars Emotional at Firefly Fun House Haunted House Tribute

Visiting the "WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks" haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 proved to be an overwhelming experience for members of The Wyatt Sicks faction, who gathered to honor the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).

The attraction, a partnership between WWE and Universal Studios, was a realization of Rotunda’s long-standing desire to be featured at the horror event before his untimely passing in 2023. A trip documenting the faction's visit, including members Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis, was shared on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Erick Rowan, an original member of the Wyatt Family, was visibly emotional during the visit. He expressed conflicting feelings of pride and sadness, reflecting the widespread grief over Rotunda’s death.

"It’s cool. I mean, like, I’m kind of just overcome with emotion right now... Windham loved horror, man. And for this to be happening , I just want to know that he can see it," Rowan said before entering the exhibit. "And, like, to me, it’s so cool , but it sucks."

Rowan noted that he was also eager to see if the house paid tribute to fellow late wrestler Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), stating he had heard that it did.

Wyatt's Dream Realized

Special effects artist Jason Baker, a close friend of Bray Wyatt, accompanied the group and confirmed that Rotunda "always wanted to be part of Halloween Horror Nights and to have his own haunted house there."

Baker and Rowan shared a tearful moment after exiting the attraction, with Baker noting, "We're the only two guys crying in a haunted house." Rowan simply responded that the experience was "Evilly magical."

Bray Wyatt passed away in 2023 at the age of 36 due to a heart condition. His creative vision continues to influence WWE through The Wyatt Sicks, a faction now led by his real-life brother, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas/Taylor Rotunda). Lumis and Gacy are the current WWE Tag Team Champions on the SmackDown brand.

The Rotunda family is also facing other health challenges, as the father of Wyatt and Dallas, Mike Rotunda, is currently recovering from a massive heart attack he suffered in September.