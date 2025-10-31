Chelsea Green Re-Signs with WWE, Expresses Happiness with Current Role

Chelsea Green has officially confirmed she's staying with WWE, recently signing a new contract that reportedly keeps her with the company until at least 2030. Green discussed her new deal and her positive outlook during an appearance on the Gabby AF podcast.

Green described her current situation as "directionless but not necessarily in a bad way," noting she's been "nonstop" since returning to WWE. "I just re-signed. I’m so happy here," she stated, adding that she's content to fill her time with media and travel, representing WWE.

Despite not having a specific storyline, Green highlighted just how busy she is:

"I love being on TV every week, and obviously, I’m saying that, and it’s so ridiculous because I’m currently on SmackDown, NXT, and AAA in one week. I am still busy even though I don’t necessarily have a direction."

For Green, being happy is what truly matters, stating, "It’s not always about winning, it’s not always about being on pay-per-view."

Green sees her value to WWE in the trust the company places in her for various roles both inside and outside the ring. "I know what I bring to this company, and I know that they can trust me with anything," she said.

She feels valued by being trusted to represent WWE in diverse capacities, from having long-form interviews to traveling for events:

"To me, it matters most that they can trust me to have an hour-long conversation... as well as go to Saudi Arabia and let me represent them in a classy way and go down to Mexico and draw a crowd. That is what makes me happy, I know that I’m a value to this company."

While she is happy and busy in her current role, Green made it clear that her future goals involve moving to the top of the women’s division. "I would love to elevate myself and be on par with the Rhea Ripleys and Beckys and all the women that are fighting for the top title," she admitted.

She affirmed that fighting for the world title and being at WrestleMania are always her ultimate aspirations. However, on a day-to-day basis, she remains satisfied. "Day to day, I’m so happy and I’m so busy. I’m one of the busiest women in this company, whether I’m in the ring or not."