×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Chelsea Green Re-Signs with WWE, Expresses Happiness with Current Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 31, 2025
Chelsea Green Re-Signs with WWE, Expresses Happiness with Current Role

Chelsea Green has officially confirmed she's staying with WWE, recently signing a new contract that reportedly keeps her with the company until at least 2030. Green discussed her new deal and her positive outlook during an appearance on the Gabby AF podcast.

Green described her current situation as "directionless but not necessarily in a bad way," noting she's been "nonstop" since returning to WWE. "I just re-signed. I’m so happy here," she stated, adding that she's content to fill her time with media and travel, representing WWE.

Despite not having a specific storyline, Green highlighted just how busy she is:

"I love being on TV every week, and obviously, I’m saying that, and it’s so ridiculous because I’m currently on SmackDown, NXT, and AAA in one week. I am still busy even though I don’t necessarily have a direction."
For Green, being happy is what truly matters, stating, "It’s not always about winning, it’s not always about being on pay-per-view." 

Green sees her value to WWE in the trust the company places in her for various roles both inside and outside the ring. "I know what I bring to this company, and I know that they can trust me with anything," she said.

She feels valued by being trusted to represent WWE in diverse capacities, from having long-form interviews to traveling for events:

"To me, it matters most that they can trust me to have an hour-long conversation... as well as go to Saudi Arabia and let me represent them in a classy way and go down to Mexico and draw a crowd. That is what makes me happy, I know that I’m a value to this company."

While she is happy and busy in her current role, Green made it clear that her future goals involve moving to the top of the women’s division. "I would love to elevate myself and be on par with the Rhea Ripleys and Beckys and all the women that are fighting for the top title," she admitted.

She affirmed that fighting for the world title and being at WrestleMania are always her ultimate aspirations. However, on a day-to-day basis, she remains satisfied. "Day to day, I’m so happy and I’m so busy. I’m one of the busiest women in this company, whether I’m in the ring or not."

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy