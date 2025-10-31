×
Chris Jericho Reunites With Kevin Owens At NHL Game

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 31, 2025
Chris Jericho recently reunited with a familiar face from his WWE past.

The AEW star met up with former rival and on-screen ally Kevin Owens on Thursday night, as the two attended the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars NHL game at Benchmark International Arena. Jericho shared a photo of their reunion on social media, simply captioning it, “Best Friends!”

Although Jericho and Owens now belong to different promotions, a WWE reunion may not be out of the question. Jericho’s AEW contract is due to expire at the end of 2025, and while he has not ruled out re-signing, speculation continues to grow about a potential WWE return. If that were to happen, it would be Jericho’s first appearance in the company since 2018.

Owens, meanwhile, has been recovering from neck surgery following an injury that sidelined him earlier this year. The operation was successful, and he is expected to make his return to WWE once he has fully healed, potentially within the next year.

Jericho recently marked 35 years since his professional wrestling debut, and his partnership with Owens remains one of the standout chapters of his career. Their “Festival of Friendship” segment in 2017 is still regarded as one of WWE’s most memorable moments, culminating in their WrestleMania 33 showdown.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

