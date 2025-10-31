WWE NXT Women Expected To Tour Japan In 2026

WWE NXT women are preparing for an exciting opportunity abroad, with plans reportedly in motion for them to tour Japan in 2026.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the idea mirrors the ongoing partnership that has seen male NXT talent compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH. While Alvarez did not confirm whether the women will work specifically with NOAH, Marigold, or both promotions, it appears WWE is continuing to strengthen its international relationships.

WWE’s partnership with NOAH has grown significantly over recent years. Several main roster stars have made appearances in Japan, including Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Omos, who notably captured the GHC Tag Team Championships.

NXT’s male roster has also enjoyed a larger presence in NOAH throughout the past year. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, former NXT Tag Team Champions, are set to challenge Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Tag Team Titles on November 8 at Korakuen Hall. The pair earned that opportunity after defeating Alpha Wolf and Dragon Bane in their debut match.

Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis both made their NOAH debuts last month, while Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights represented NXT in the 2024 N1 Victory tournament. On the flip side, Yoshiki Inamura ventured from NOAH to NXT last November, competing on the brand until August of this year.