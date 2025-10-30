Enzo Amore Reflects On WWE Release Following 2018 Allegations

Enzo Amore was released from WWE in January 2018 following accusations of sexual assault made by a woman in Phoenix, Arizona. The company cited its zero-tolerance policy as the reason for the dismissal, noting that Enzo had failed to disclose he was under investigation. The Phoenix Police Department later closed the case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

During a recent appearance on The John Rondi Show, Enzo, now known as Real1, opened up about the circumstances surrounding his WWE exit.

“They had to rewrite the entire show at 4:00 PM because a f*cking tweet went viral of a girl accusing me of sexual assault. And I didn’t even know, you know, that this was happening. This was going viral. And I’m going through rehearsals, and people start looking at me like, ‘You all right, bro?’ I’m like, ‘What? What’s up?’

Next thing I know, I’m in Vince McMahon’s office. He tells me, you know, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I’m like, ‘Brother, like, I didn’t fcking know this sht was going crazy right now. Like, what?’

So he tells me, ‘You got to go home.’ And I took the Cruiserweight Title with me in a Gucci bag, and I turned the phone around. I filmed myself the whole f*cking way home. I was so angry. One day maybe that video footage will come out in some documentary.

But ultimately, it led to the next day getting a phone call from, at the time, Mark Carrano, who was the head of HR or whatever, and he told me that, ‘Some cooler heads did not prevail’ , meaning Vince McMahon. From my understanding, it wasn’t Vince that wanted me gone at that moment, I was. I was ixnayed, and I can’t even tell you the relief, man. You would think I would be f*cked up in the head at that moment. Yeah. My life just fell apart, brother. I had a WWE Title in my bag. I just got fired from a dream job, though, that I never thought was going to be a reality. And I just got fired, and I left on top almost like on my own. You never leave with the title.”

Enzo went on to reflect on that time in his life, describing it as both devastating and strangely freeing, as he had achieved a childhood dream before it all came crashing down.