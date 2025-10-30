×
Private Party’s AEW Future In Question After Months Of Inactivity

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025
Private Party, the high-flying duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, have been noticeably absent from AEW programming since dropping the AEW Tag Team Championships earlier this year. Neither man has competed in AEW since January, and their only in-ring appearance since then came in House of Glory, marking a quiet period for a team once seen as the future of AEW’s tag division. Despite the in-ring hiatus, they’ve remained a talking point throughout 2025.

Earlier in the year, reports from the Wrestling Observer suggested their AEW contracts were nearing expiration. Shortly after, Fightful Select revealed that WWE had shown interest in the team, sparking speculation about their next move. Fans also noticed both Quen and Kassidy sporting noticeably bigger physiques, fueling curiosity about what might be next for them.

Fightful later reported that this transformation may be linked to the Hurt Syndicate, the group led by MVP. According to sources, the Syndicate has been mentoring Private Party behind the scenes, advising them to focus on physical development and career longevity. MVP has previously expressed public interest in working with Private Party again, and insiders claim the faction has played a supportive role in helping them retool and refine their presentation.

As for their contractual status, Fightful Select reports that both Quen and Kassidy remain under AEW contracts, though the specific terms are somewhat unclear. It was suggested their deals may not expire simultaneously, potentially due to injury time being added.

At this stage, there is no word on whether Private Party intends to re-sign with AEW or test the waters elsewhere. The duo has yet to comment publicly on their next steps.

