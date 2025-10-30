CJ Perry Launching New Podcast “Identity Crisis” With Film Producer Jonathan Saba

CJ Perry, formerly known to WWE fans as Lana, is stepping into the podcasting world with the launch of her new show titled “Identity Crisis,” premiering on November 3. She will be joined by film producer Jonathan Saba as her co-host.

Described as a show about “2 professional fakers who’ve made a living playing the part,” the podcast will explore the world of performance and reinvention. Perry’s husband, Rusev, will be the first guest on the debut episode.

The timing of the new project comes as both Perry and Rusev recently re-signed with WWE in April 2025. Rusev made his in-ring return to television the same day their deals were announced, while Perry signed a legends contract and has yet to make an on-screen appearance.

Rusev is currently preparing for one of the biggest matches of his comeback, as he is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match that also features Penta at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

Perry’s WWE journey began in 2013 when she joined NXT as Lana, the “social ambassador” for Rusev. Her character, known for her commanding presence and anti-American stance, managed Rusev during his dominant United States Championship run. In 2015, she briefly turned on Rusev to align with Dolph Ziggler before the couple reconciled following their real-life engagement.

Lana transitioned into in-ring competition at WrestleMania 32 and later moved to SmackDown in 2017, where she pursued a singles career, including a Women’s Championship match against Naomi. She went on to feature in several major storylines, including a romance angle with Bobby Lashley and a surprise victory as the sole survivor for Team Raw at Survivor Series 2020. Her final WWE storyline saw her teaming with Naomi before being released in June 2021.

Following her WWE exit, Perry made her AEW debut in September 2023 at All Out under the name “CJ,” reuniting with Miro. She later managed Andrade El Idolo before betraying him at Worlds End that December to realign with Miro, marking her final AEW appearance.