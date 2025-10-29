×
Sol Ruca Relinquishes WWE NXT Women’s Speed Championship Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 29, 2025
The October 28 edition of NXT brought a major shake-up to the Women’s Speed Championship picture, as reigning champion Sol Ruca made the emotional decision to vacate her title after suffering an injury that will keep her out of action for the foreseeable future.

Backstage, NXT General Manager Ava met with Ruca to discuss her condition and the latest update from her doctor. Ava revealed that Ruca is “making a lot of progress,” but cautioned that there is still no clear timeline for her return to the ring. The doctor reportedly advised Ruca not to rush her recovery process. Ruca admitted she remains in a brace but noted she is no longer relying on a crutch, showing clear signs of improvement.

Ava then raised the possibility of appointing someone to defend the Women’s Speed Championship on Ruca’s behalf. Standing beside her was Zaria, who appeared hopeful she might be chosen to step into that role. However, Ruca surprised everyone by declining the offer. She explained that the division deserves “a fighting champion,” and that the right decision was to relinquish her championship rather than leave it inactive.

Zaria was visibly disappointed, appearing hurt that Ruca did not trust her to carry the title during her absence. Still, Ruca remained composed and determined, stating that she plans to devote her full attention to her recovery and return stronger than ever. She vowed to reclaim “both titles she never lost,” referring to her previous reigns as Women’s Speed Champion and North American Champion. After the emotional exchange, Zaria quietly walked away, leaving Ruca to reflect on her decision.

Following the segment, Ava announced that a tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Speed Champion will begin next week, setting the stage for a new era in the division.

