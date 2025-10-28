×
Omos Teases His WWE Return With New “Omos Protection Agency” Concept

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 28, 2025
Omos Teases His WWE Return With New “Omos Protection Agency” Concept

WWE star Omos has been off television for several months, but during a recent interview with TMZ.com, he opened up about his desire to return with a fresh and meaningful concept.

Reflecting on his thought process, Omos explained how he wants his next chapter to make an impact both on-screen and beyond. “How can I create something that has a long-lasting pattern and can affect the lives of other individuals?” he asked.

Omos went on to discuss his reaction to Seth Rollins’ storyline involving “The Vision,” expressing empathy toward Rollins’ betrayal. “See what The Vision did to Seth [Rollins] after carrying that whole group, after putting Bron Breakker on the biggest stage ever, taking Bronson Reed, raising his status up. To get abandoned and stabbed in the back like that, that didn’t sit right with me,” Omos said.

He then revealed his creative idea for a potential storyline upon his return, introducing what he calls the “Omos Protection Agency.” “I just felt that I could offer my services and really do a great job of handling it. Not saying, you know, being the heater, but I have what I call the OPA, the Omos Protection Agency, you like to say, and my services are available to everybody, not just Becky Lynch. But if she needs my services, like I said, just hit my line and I’ll be there, fair and square. We talk business, and I handle the work for you. Simple and clean.”

