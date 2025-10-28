David Otunga Says WWE Completed Nexus Documentary But Never Released It

Years after The Nexus stormed onto the WWE scene and left their mark on wrestling history, fans have continued to ask about the long-rumored documentary chronicling the faction’s rise and downfall. Now, original member David Otunga has confirmed that the project was indeed completed, but claims it never aired due to backstage politics, possibly involving John Cena.

During an appearance on the Muscle Memory podcast, Otunga revealed that the documentary was fully filmed and ready for release. “Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. We filmed it and everything,” he said. According to Otunga, production wrapped up just before a wave of company layoffs hit. “It was completed and then it ended up, like they just finished it,” he explained. “I talked to the guy, one of the producers… and literally like the next day, two days later, he got fired. They all got fired. They got let go in COVID.”

Otunga went on to share what the producer told him before leaving WWE. “He was like, ‘Yo, the documentary was so good.’ He’s like, ‘It was long, but we had to, they made us edit it down.’ He said he spent a whole day like doing this, got it to where they wanted it,” Otunga recalled. The producer even praised Otunga’s role in the film, telling him, “He was telling me how fired my part was. He told me my interview was so good, they were saving me for last… I was the main event of the documentary, if you will.”

Despite all that work, the documentary has never been released, and Otunga believes there may be a reason for that. When asked about tension between The Nexus and John Cena, he did not hesitate. “Always, are you kidding me? Yeah. Of course.” He then suggested that Cena’s influence could have played a role in shelving the project. “Hey, why do you think they never brought the Nexus back? Why do you think they never released the Nexus documentary? John Cena has a lot of pull there,” Otunga claimed.