World Tag Team Title Rematch Set For WWE Raw Next Week

The upcoming episode of WWE Raw on Monday, November 3, will feature a major World Tag Team Championship rematch as part of its announced lineup.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, who recently captured the World Tag Team titles, will once again put their gold on the line against former champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. The rematch was confirmed following a tense backstage encounter between the two teams during this week’s show.

Styles and Dragon Lee claimed the titles from Balor and McDonagh on the October 20 episode of Raw, marking the end of The Judgment Day’s latest championship run.

Also announced for next week is a women’s tag team clash pitting Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The setup came after Perez defeated Bella on this week’s show, only for Rodriguez to attempt a post-match attack. Vaquer intervened to make the save for Bella, mirroring a similar moment from the previous week when Bella had come to Vaquer’s aid.

Confirmed matches for the November 3 edition of WWE Raw include:

World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez