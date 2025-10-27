Dragon Lee Reportedly Impressing WWE Officials Amid Contract Talks

Dragon Lee has reportedly caught the attention of WWE management, earning high praise backstage and sparking early talks about his long-term future with the company. According to PWInsiderElite.com, discussions have already begun about offering Lee a new contract ahead of the expiration of his current deal next year.

The report highlighted that Lee’s performance at AAA’s Héroes Inmortales event over the weekend, where he faced Dominik Mysterio, was met with glowing reviews from those within WWE. Since signing with the company in December 2022, Lee has steadily climbed the ranks, beginning his journey in NXT before transitioning to the main roster.

During his time in NXT, Lee captured the NXT North American Championship in December 2023, showcasing his athleticism and connecting with fans through his exciting in-ring style. Following a short reign, he joined the Raw brand in the 2024 WWE Draft as part of the Latino World Order.

Lee’s success continued into 2024 and 2025. He won the WWE Speed Championship in November 2024 and held it until May 2025. Most recently, on the October 20, 2025, episode of Raw, Lee added another major accomplishment to his résumé by winning the World Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles after defeating The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

That victory marked his first significant title win on the main roster. While WWE has not yet confirmed whether Dragon Lee will compete at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, it is clear his standing within the company continues to rise.

