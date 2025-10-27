×
SPOILER: Top SmackDown Star Reportedly Set To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
Several of WWE’s biggest names have been spotted in Anaheim, California, ahead of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. According to PWInsiderElite.com, Cody Rhodes is among those expected to appear as WWE prepares for its final stop before this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The report also reveals that Santos Escobar is in town for the show, having been seen in the area on Sunday evening. Joining him is Jimmy Uso, who is likewise confirmed to be in Anaheim for the live broadcast from the Honda Center.

As the company moves closer to crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion, tonight’s Raw will feature the final confrontation between CM Punk and Jey Uso. The two are set to meet face-to-face in the ring just days before their highly anticipated title match this Saturday night.

Fans can also expect two title bouts on the card. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, while Rusev battles Penta to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will take on Roxanne Perez in singles action following Bella’s surprise return last week. In addition, several top names such as LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are advertised to appear live in Anaheim.

