WWE Raw Prepares For Saturday Night’s Main Event With High-Stakes Final Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 27, 2025
WWE Monday Night Raw heads to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California tonight for its final stop before this Saturday’s highly anticipated Saturday Night’s Main Event. With a new World Heavyweight Champion guaranteed to be crowned this weekend, tonight’s episode will serve as the final chapter before the big showdown.

CM Punk and Jey Uso, who will battle for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday, are set to come face-to-face in Anaheim. Both men earned their opportunity to compete for the title vacated by Seth Rollins due to injury, and tensions are expected to reach new heights when they meet just days before their clash.

The Men’s Intercontinental Championship picture will also become clearer tonight as Rusev goes one-on-one with Penta. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the winner will earn the right to challenge The Judgment Day’s reigning champion in the near future.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended after Bayley issued an unexpected challenge on social media last Friday. Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss accepted on SmackDown, confirming they would travel to Anaheim to defend against Bayley and her chosen partner, Lyra Valkyria. Interestingly, Valkyria appeared to be caught off guard by Bayley’s public challenge.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will return to in-ring action as she faces Roxanne Perez. Bella made a surprise appearance last week, coming to the aid of Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer after Perez and Raquel Rodriguez launched a post-match attack. The confrontation has now set up a heated one-on-one contest between Bella and “The Prodigy.”

Adding further intrigue to tonight’s broadcast are a series of mysterious teaser videos that WWE began posting on Sunday morning. The clips feature a pair of dress shoes walking, leaving fans speculating about a potential debut or return. Whether the mystery will be solved tonight remains to be seen. Additionally, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are all advertised for the show, though their roles have not yet been confirmed.

Announced Card for WWE Raw (October 27):

  • CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face

  • Rusev vs. Penta (Men’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match)

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

  • Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

