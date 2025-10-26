×
How WWE And TNA Wrestlers Are Being Paid For Cross-Promotion Appearances

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
How WWE And TNA Wrestlers Are Being Paid For Cross-Promotion Appearances

WWE and TNA Wrestling’s ongoing partnership has continued to develop over recent months, most notably showcased during the recent NXT Showdown special.

The cross-promotional event delivered two Survivor Series-style elimination bouts, a Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Match, and an NXT North American Championship Match that highlighted the collaboration between the two brands.

While the partnership has generated excitement among fans, it has also sparked questions about how talent from both companies are being paid. In particular, fans have been curious about the arrangement for recently released WWE talent appearing on NXT programming through the TNA deal, and whether WWE is compensating TNA fairly or using the arrangement at a reduced cost.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, TNA wrestlers featured on NXT are being paid per appearance, with rates depending on how involved they are in the show. Those who travel but are not used receive the lowest payout, while performers who actively compete earn a higher rate. The top-tier payment reportedly goes to TNA stars who take part in NXT main events, such as those featured in the headline match of NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

Interestingly, the report also noted that NXT wrestlers who have appeared on TNA programming did not receive additional pay for those appearances, though it remains unclear if this has been the case in every instance.

