Backstage Update Names Advertised For WWE Live Holiday Tour In January 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
WWE is gearing up for its annual Live Holiday Tour, which will conclude with a major event on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to a report from PWInsider.com.

The show is expected to feature a stacked lineup including CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, and Randy Orton.

Interestingly, while CM Punk is advertised for the show, he is noticeably absent from the official promotional graphic. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, is included on the event’s promotional materials both on WWE’s official website and the arena’s listing, despite currently being sidelined.

The Live Holiday Tour will kick off on Friday, December 26, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and will travel across ten cities before wrapping up in Bridgeport.

