CM Punk Hails Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as Future of WWE

WWE superstar CM Punk has offered resounding endorsements for WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, declaring them central to the company’s future. His high praise came during a recent YouTube vlog that chronicled WWE's recent tour across Japan.

Punk, a former multi-time World Champion, was unambiguous in his assessment of the two women, who have recently forged an in-ring alliance to battle common foes like the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

In the vlog, Punk specifically highlighted IYO SKY’s technical prowess. “IYO SKY is consistently I think the best wrestler that we have,” Punk stated. He then placed Rhea Ripley a close second, emphasizing her broader impact as a major draw. “Rhea is probably a close second, but you talk about superstar…” he added.

The mutual respect between the trio was cemented during the Japan tour, where Ripley and SKY shared an in-ring moment with Punk following a live event.

Punk also elaborated on his personal connection with the Women's World Champion. He acknowledged Ripley's past as a fan, stating, “…and I don’t think it’s a secret that I was one of Rhea’s favorites when she was a kid growing up…”

He drew a parallel between this relationship and the impact he has on his fans, expressing a deep sense of gratitude and a desire to repay the loyalty shown to him. “…it’s kind of no different than the fan that says ‘I’m sober because of you’ or ‘I waited 19 years to see you.’ I just want to give back because I’m so full of gratitude.”

Ultimately, Punk delivered a clear message on the importance of the two women to WWE's trajectory: “Those two are the future,” he declared.

CM Punk is currently preparing for his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso, scheduled for *Saturday Night’