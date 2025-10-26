×
The Wyatt Sicks Invade AAA, Target Pagano and Psycho Clown's Tag Team Titles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
The Wyatt Sicks are already dominating WWE's tag team division as the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, but the faction is clearly looking to add more gold to their collection.

At AAA Héroes Inmortales, after a successful defense of the AAA World Tag Team Championships by Pagano and Psycho Clown against Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sansón and Forastero), the champions' celebration was cut short. The Wyatt Sicks made their eerie entrance and immediately assaulted the victorious champions. Once the brutal beatdown was finished, the faction posed with the AAA World Tag Team Titles, leaving no doubt about their intentions.

This isn't the first time Uncle Howdy and his acolytes have targeted the champions; they carried out a similar attack on Pagano and Psycho Clown at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in September 2025.

Having held the WWE Tag Team Championships since July, with six successful retentions across WWE programming and live events, the Wyatt Sicks are now focused on becoming double champions by capturing the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

