DarkState Wins NXT Tag Team Titles at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2025
DarkState are the new NXT Tag Team Champions, capturing the titles from The Broken Hardys (Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy) in a chaotic "Broken Rules" match at Halloween Havoc on Saturday.

The new champions, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, successfully leveraged the unique stipulation, which turned the bout into a no-disqualification 4-on-2 handicap match, with DarkState teammates Saquon Shugars and Cutler James legally involved.

Early Chaos: The outnumbered Hardys used steel chairs to try and neutralize DarkState's numbers advantage early on. The high-risk action began quickly when Jeff Hardy suplexed Osiris Griffin through a table at ringside.

Hardys' Retaliation: The Hardys briefly took control and focused on eliminating DarkState's backup. Matt Hardy hit a leg drop off a ladder to drive Cutler James through a table, while Jeff Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb from the top rope to send Saquon Shugars through a separate table.

DarkState Recovers: Lennox and Griffin regained the momentum, utilizing weapons like kendo sticks and a trash can. They hit a 3D on Matt Hardy, but he managed to kick out at two. The action spilled outside when Griffin speared Jeff Hardy through a ringside barricade near the timekeeper’s area.

The Turning Point: Back in the ring, the Hardys hit a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb on Griffin, but Lennox made the save to break the pin. The match turned decisively when the Hardys set up two tables outside and placed Griffin on them. Jeff Hardy climbed a tall ladder for a daring Swanton Bomb, but Griffin moved at the last moment, causing Jeff to crash through both tables to the floor.

With Jeff Hardy neutralized, Lennox and Griffin finished off Matt Hardy. Lennox hit a spinebuster and set up a table inside the ring. As Lennox and Matt Hardy fought on the ropes, Griffin returned, put Matt in a tree of woe, and then hoisted the recovering Jeff Hardy onto his shoulders in an electric chair position. Lennox seized the opportunity, leaping from the top of a ladder to complete a devastating Doomsday Device that drove Jeff Hardy through the table. Lennox then pinned Jeff Hardy to secure the win and the NXT Tag Team Championships for DarkState.

