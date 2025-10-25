Braun Strowman Misses USA Network Show Premiere Due To Illness

Braun Strowman has shared that he is currently unwell and was forced to miss a big moment in his career , the premiere of his brand-new food show on the USA Network.

The former WWE Superstar revealed on Instagram that he has been dealing with a high fever that reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4°C). Despite feeling under the weather, his new series, Everything On The Menu, still premiered Friday night on the USA Network following SmackDown.

The show takes the “Monster Among Men” out of the wrestling ring and into the world of food and travel. Each episode follows Strowman as he visits local restaurants across the country, tries regional specialties, and learns about the people and cultures behind the dishes , all while bringing his trademark energy and humor to the screen.

Everything On The Menu is Strowman’s first major project since his WWE release earlier this year. It marks his second exit from the company in four years, but the former Universal Champion continues to stay active and pursue new opportunities beyond wrestling.