Matt Hardy Teases Major New Media Rights Deal For TNA Wrestling

Matt Hardy has offered an update on TNA Wrestling’s upcoming media rights deal for its weekly iMPACT television show.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the current WWE NXT and TNA Tag Team Champion hinted that the company’s next broadcast agreement could be finalized before the end of the year.

“I think some very exciting things are on the horizon,” Hardy said. “I think, from what I’m hearing, by the end of this year, first of next year, there is going to be a new media rights deal announced. It’s going to be huge.

“It’s going to be huge for TNA. Just being somewhere where we get more eyeballs on the product. We do have a very solid product, and I like what we’re doing. The fact that we’ve grown, especially in attendance, ticket sales, and buy rates. I’m proud of everybody. Everybody has busted their ass and worked really hard.”

Hardy’s optimism reflects TNA’s continued growth in 2025, following a surge in live attendance and renewed fan interest since its rebranding earlier this year.

During the same episode, Hardy also addressed speculation surrounding Chris Jericho’s future in AEW, expressing that he believes the time may be right for Jericho to return to WWE.

“I’ll start by saying I love Chris Jericho,” Hardy said. “I think Chris has contributed so so much to the business over the years. I almost think it’s one of those things where I just think the AEW fan base has had their share of Chris Jericho in many, many ways. And I think creatively, he’s done pretty much everything he can do there.

“Chris has always been really good at understanding when it’s time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh. I feel like if he came back to WWE, it’d be a huge moment. Especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would be, it would be massive. And then I feel like there would be a good run he could do, even if it is his last run and he retires at the end of it, like Cena did.”

