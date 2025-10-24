WWE Planning New Performance Center Facility In Orlando

WWE is reportedly preparing to build a brand-new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report firmly shuts down any speculation that the company could be moving its developmental operations away from the city.

“There is a plan to build a new PC in Orlando, so the idea they could be leaving Orlando is absolutely not in the plans right now,” Dave Meltzer stated. The upcoming facility will serve as a major upgrade over the existing one. “The idea is to have a larger and better facility with a television studio as part of it,” he added.

The project is said to be located close to the new stadium currently being developed in the area, although it remains in the early planning stages. “Ground hasn’t broken on it so it will be a few years before the move is fully made,” the report noted.

WWE’s current Performance Center first opened its doors in 2013 and has since served as the training base for NXT talent and as a rehabilitation site for main roster superstars. It also houses WWE’s production studio, where shows such as NXT, EVOLVE, and WWE LFG are filmed. WWE has yet to issue an official statement regarding the report.

