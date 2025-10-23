AJ Lee Not Taking WWE Break For Book Tour Despite Viral Social Media Post

A Facebook post claiming that AJ Lee was taking time away from WWE television for a book tour has been confirmed as fake, according to PWInsider.com.

The report clarified that the account responsible for the post is not officially connected to AJ Lee. Both WWE insiders and sources within the publishing industry told PWInsider that Lee is not currently promoting a book or scheduled for any kind of tour.

As such, the viral Facebook claim suggesting her absence from television was due to a book tour is entirely false. The post and the account behind it have been verified as illegitimate.

AJ Lee made her long-awaited WWE return at Wrestlepalooza in September, joining forces with her husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Since that night, she has been part of the ongoing story involving Punk, Rollins, Lynch, and the World Heavyweight Championship. While she has yet to wrestle another match, her presence remains significant in the storyline.

There is speculation that Lee could make her in-ring return as part of the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series next month, though nothing has been confirmed.

