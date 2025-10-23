×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Lee Not Taking WWE Break For Book Tour Despite Viral Social Media Post

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 23, 2025
AJ Lee Not Taking WWE Break For Book Tour Despite Viral Social Media Post

A Facebook post claiming that AJ Lee was taking time away from WWE television for a book tour has been confirmed as fake, according to PWInsider.com.

The report clarified that the account responsible for the post is not officially connected to AJ Lee. Both WWE insiders and sources within the publishing industry told PWInsider that Lee is not currently promoting a book or scheduled for any kind of tour.

As such, the viral Facebook claim suggesting her absence from television was due to a book tour is entirely false. The post and the account behind it have been verified as illegitimate.

AJ Lee made her long-awaited WWE return at Wrestlepalooza in September, joining forces with her husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Since that night, she has been part of the ongoing story involving Punk, Rollins, Lynch, and the World Heavyweight Championship. While she has yet to wrestle another match, her presence remains significant in the storyline.

There is speculation that Lee could make her in-ring return as part of the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series next month, though nothing has been confirmed.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

October 23, 2025 at

USA

Hashtag: #impact
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy