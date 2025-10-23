Liv Morgan’s WWE Return Targeted For Early 2026

Liv Morgan’s recovery timeline appears to be taking shape, with a new update shedding light on when the WWE star might be back in the ring.

According to a report from PWInsider, Morgan is targeting an in-ring return around the start of 2026 after being sidelined earlier this year with a separated shoulder. Sources within WWE have reportedly expressed optimism about her progress, noting that her recovery could allow her to come back even sooner if rehabilitation continues smoothly.

Insiders also described WWE as being “very excited” about Morgan’s eventual comeback, with some speculating that officials may choose to save her return for a major moment such as the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The show, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2026, would be a fitting stage given Morgan’s strong international fanbase.

Away from the ring, Morgan’s alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, is due to stand trial in Florida next month, with court proceedings set to begin on November 1, though no exact trial date has been confirmed.

In addition, Morgan has been working on her upcoming film project Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which currently carries a tentative release window of summer 2026, though that could change depending on post-production.

Morgan has remained relatively quiet about her injury and return plans, but her eventual comeback is one many within WWE - and her fans - are eagerly anticipating.

