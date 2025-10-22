WWE Ticket Prices Nearly Double Since TKO Merger

WWE fans are spending far more to attend RAW and SmackDown in 2025, and the reason goes beyond normal inflation.

New analysis from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, using Pollstar data, reveals that average ticket prices for WWE’s North American television events have nearly doubled since the TKO merger in September 2023.

While most major entertainment and sports sectors have seen little to no change in pricing, WWE’s ticket costs jumped by 60 percent from 2024 to 2025. That increase easily outpaces other major leagues such as the NBA, where prices rose by just 21 percent over the same period.

The data, which excludes international events, suggests the price surge is being driven by WWE reducing the number of domestic tapings and live shows. With fewer opportunities to see the product in person, fan demand has pushed ticket prices sharply upward.

Despite the higher costs, attendance remains strong. WrestleTix reports that an average of 11,500 tickets are distributed for each RAW and SmackDown in 2025, compared to 11,000 the year before. Pollstar figures show paid attendance averaging around 12,200 tickets per show , a steady climb from 11,400 in 2024, 9,800 in 2023, and 7,800 in both 2022 and 2021.

From June through September 2025, WWE’s average attendance held steady at around 10,800 fans per event. However, average ticket prices surged from $75 to $118 during that same period, marking the steepest rise since the merger.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).