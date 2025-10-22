×
Mustafa Ali’s TNA Contract Set To Expire At End Of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
Mustafa Ali could soon find himself exploring new opportunities in 2026.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Ali’s current deal with TNA is set to expire at the end of 2025. The 39-year-old star is reportedly keeping his options open, with sources suggesting that a return to WWE’s NXT brand would be possible. Shawn Michaels has been described as a long-time supporter of Ali and would reportedly “welcome him back” to the roster.

Ali was part of NXT when he was released from WWE in 2023, just one week before he was scheduled to challenge for the North American Championship at No Mercy. That storyline was later revisited during his recent program with current North American Champion Ethan Page, which culminated in a title defense at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown event.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo earlier this month, Ali revealed that Shawn Michaels encouraged him to address his 2023 release in a promo before the Showdown match.

Ali recalled:

“I thought he was wrong initially and then I went out and as I’m cutting the promo I myself started to feel it and there was this pin drop silence. I think I said something along the lines of ‘My dream was on the horizon but that day Mr. Page, the sun did not rise,’ and you could just hear like everyone felt that was real.”

“So when I came back, I looked at Shawn, I go, ‘You were right.’”

