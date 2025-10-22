×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kota Ibushi Released From Hospital After AEW Collision Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 22, 2025
Kota Ibushi Released From Hospital After AEW Collision Injury

Kota Ibushi has been discharged from the hospital following his recent injury.

On Tuesday night, the AEW star shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude toward the hospital staff, Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and his fans for their support during his recovery.

Ibushi had spent the past two weeks hospitalized after suffering a severe leg injury during the October 11 episode of AEW Collision. The incident occurred when Josh Alexander lifted Ibushi onto his shoulders on the top rope, but Ibushi slipped and fell awkwardly to the floor, fracturing his femur. The match ended via count out, and Ibushi was stretchered out following a post-match angle involving the Don Callis Family.

Throughout his hospital stay, Ibushi kept fans updated on his recovery process. According to doctors, his full rehabilitation could take up to two years before he is cleared to compete again. Ibushi, however, remains optimistic and believes his recovery will be faster than expected.

“One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors,” Ibushi wrote. “I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has endured several serious injuries over the past few years. He suffered a shoulder injury during the G1 Climax 2021 finals that sidelined him for an extended period, and again in January 2024, he was injured during a Pro Wrestling NOAH match, leading to another lengthy absence from competition.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy