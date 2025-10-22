Kota Ibushi Released From Hospital After AEW Collision Injury

Kota Ibushi has been discharged from the hospital following his recent injury.

On Tuesday night, the AEW star shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude toward the hospital staff, Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and his fans for their support during his recovery.

Ibushi had spent the past two weeks hospitalized after suffering a severe leg injury during the October 11 episode of AEW Collision. The incident occurred when Josh Alexander lifted Ibushi onto his shoulders on the top rope, but Ibushi slipped and fell awkwardly to the floor, fracturing his femur. The match ended via count out, and Ibushi was stretchered out following a post-match angle involving the Don Callis Family.

Throughout his hospital stay, Ibushi kept fans updated on his recovery process. According to doctors, his full rehabilitation could take up to two years before he is cleared to compete again. Ibushi, however, remains optimistic and believes his recovery will be faster than expected.

“One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors,” Ibushi wrote. “I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has endured several serious injuries over the past few years. He suffered a shoulder injury during the G1 Climax 2021 finals that sidelined him for an extended period, and again in January 2024, he was injured during a Pro Wrestling NOAH match, leading to another lengthy absence from competition.

