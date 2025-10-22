Ridge Holland Reveals He May Need Neck Surgery Amid Recovery From Foot Injury

Ridge Holland has provided a new update on his recovery, revealing that he may require neck surgery in addition to his ongoing rehabilitation for a severe foot injury sustained during a TNA television taping in September.

In a recent social media video, Holland shared that he is set to travel to Birmingham, Alabama, next Tuesday to have his foot cast removed and undergo a new round of X-rays. “Next Tuesday I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama, to have the cast cut off, some more X-rays to make sure the foot’s all good, and we can go possibly to partial weight bearing,” Holland explained.

While updating fans on his foot recovery, Holland also disclosed that an older injury has resurfaced. “The kicker is that prior to the foot, I had a neck injury that I was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for the post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham also to see the neck specialist,” he said.

Holland outlined the possible next steps, which could include either injections or surgery. “I mean, worst case scenario, I’ll need surgery and I’m hoping for the best case scenario which is injections,” he continued. “But I’m having some nerve impingement which is sending pain down my arm, so I’m a little bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen because it’s another kick in the balls, really. So I’ll keep you posted.”

These injury setbacks arrive during a challenging period for Holland. Earlier in October, he revealed that WWE had decided not to renew his contract, which is due to expire on November 14. Although WWE will continue to cover his medical treatment, his guaranteed pay will cease, leaving him unable to work for several months.

Holland’s foot injury, identified as a Lisfranc injury, occurred during his stint with TNA as part of the ongoing TNA and NXT crossover storyline in a match against Moose. WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes him a full and swift recovery.