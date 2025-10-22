Broken Matt And Brother Nero Return For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

A major development for NXT Halloween Havoc was revealed during the October 21, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, as a legendary duo returned in one of their most iconic personas. The show featured a segment with Dark State, who declared their intent to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Championship at the upcoming premium live event.

Their statement prompted a response from The Hardys, Matt and Jeff, who appeared in a pre-recorded video filmed at their famous “Hardy Compound.” In the clip, the brothers made their way to the “Lake of Reincarnation,” a location deeply tied to their past storylines, and submerged themselves in its waters.

When they resurfaced, Matt Hardy had transformed back into “Broken” Matt, while Jeff emerged as “Brother Nero.” This marked the return of their “Broken” personas, known for their eccentric, otherworldly nature that blends surrealism, dark humor, and self-aware theatrics. The Hardys originally debuted the “Broken” gimmick outside of WWE, briefly bringing it to the company before moving on to other ventures.

Matt Hardy’s “Broken” character is famous for its distinct speech pattern, extravagant expressions, and the mythology surrounding the “Broken Universe,” which features the Lake of Reincarnation as a mystical force capable of transforming anyone who enters it.

Now reborn as “Broken” Matt and Brother Nero, the Hardys formally accepted Dark State’s challenge. They also revealed that their NXT Tag Team Championship bout at Halloween Havoc will take place under “Broken Rules,” promising a chaotic and unpredictable contest that will likely pull fans deep into their bizarre and imaginative world.

