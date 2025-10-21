×
John Cena Visits WWE Performance Center Ahead Of Final Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
John Cena Visits WWE Performance Center Ahead Of Final Match

John Cena’s legendary wrestling career is nearing its conclusion, and the WWE icon recently made a stop at the Performance Center in Florida. NXT talents Blake Monroe and Izzi Dame took to X to share photos alongside the 16-time World Champion, calling him the “Never-Seen Seventeen.”

During his visit, Cena reportedly spoke to the NXT roster, offering guidance and wisdom about the business. Dame noted that Cena’s passion and insight left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Cena’s final in-ring appearance is scheduled for December at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He has been firm in his decision, making it clear that this will be his official retirement match, and fans should not expect any surprise returns afterward. Before that event, Cena is expected to appear at Survivor Series, where reports suggest he may face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.

