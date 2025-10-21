×
Former Champion Reportedly Set To Appear At Next Monday’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
Santos Escobar looks set to make his long-awaited return to WWE television, with PWInsider.com reporting he is slated to be at next Monday’s Raw taping in Anaheim, California.

The update follows weeks of speculation surrounding Escobar’s future after his contract expired earlier this month, briefly making him a free agent. Within just a day of his deal ending, WWE swooped in with a new, improved contract that addressed the star’s creative frustrations and came with a significantly higher offer than before.

PWInsider.com, which first broke news of Escobar’s re-signing, confirmed that WWE management made the revised deal after taking his “creative concerns” seriously. This led to Escobar agreeing to stay, ending uncertainty that had surrounded his status since his last televised match in February.

Fans had begun to assume Escobar was on his way out following reports of “creative dissatisfaction,” and those rumors only intensified when his contract officially lapsed on October 6. Now, with his new deal secured, all eyes are on Raw in Anaheim to see if his comeback happens there.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Escobar built an impressive résumé under the mask as El Hijo del Fantasma, starring in Mexico and Lucha Underground as King Cuerno. After unmasking in NXT, he led Legado Del Fantasma, captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for over 300 days, and later turned on Rey Mysterio to reform the group as a villainous faction on the main roster.

