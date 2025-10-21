×
AJ Styles And Dragon Lee Crowned New World Tag Team Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2025
New World Tag Team Champions were crowned after an intense battle that saw AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to claim the titles.

The high-energy contest reached its climax when Balor connected with his trademark Coup de Grace on Styles, seemingly sealing the victory for The Judgment Day duo. However, Dragon Lee dove in at the last possible moment to break up the pinfall, saving his partner and shifting the momentum.

Lee then launched McDonagh over the top rope, taking him out of the equation and leaving Balor to fend for himself. Sensing an opportunity, Balor attempted to turn the tables by using Styles’ own finishing maneuver, the Styles Clash, but he could not execute it.

Styles capitalized on the failed attempt, countering the move and landing a perfect Styles Clash of his own to secure the pinfall and capture the championship gold for his team.

