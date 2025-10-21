AJ Styles And Dragon Lee Crowned New World Tag Team Champions

New World Tag Team Champions were crowned after an intense battle that saw AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to claim the titles.
The high-energy contest reached its climax when Balor connected with his trademark Coup de Grace on Styles, seemingly sealing the victory for The Judgment Day duo. However, Dragon Lee dove in at the last possible moment to break up the pinfall, saving his partner and shifting the momentum.
Lee then launched McDonagh over the top rope, taking him out of the equation and leaving Balor to fend for himself. Sensing an opportunity, Balor attempted to turn the tables by using Styles’ own finishing maneuver, the Styles Clash, but he could not execute it.
Styles capitalized on the failed attempt, countering the move and landing a perfect Styles Clash of his own to secure the pinfall and capture the championship gold for his team.
WE HAVE NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! 🔥, WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025
Congratulations, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee! pic.twitter.com/BaKEtEVVTo
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 21st 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 22nd 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 22nd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 22nd 2025
USA
Oct. 23rd 2025
Tempe, Arizona
Oct. 24th 2025
Prescott Valley, Arizona
Oct. 25th 2025
Anaheim, California
Oct. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 28th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Oct. 29th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Oct. 29th 2025
Salt Lake City, Utah
Oct. 31st 2025
Leave a Comment ()