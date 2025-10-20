TJ Perkins Returns To WWE As Guest Coach At Performance Center

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins has returned to the WWE environment this week, serving as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center. The news was first reported by PWInsider and marks Perkins’ first time back in a WWE setting since his release in February 2019.

He is not the only familiar face seen at the Performance Center recently. Former ECW and WWE Women’s Champion Jazz was also on site last week in the same Guest Coach capacity, while Ace Steel has also been working with talent in recent weeks.

Currently, Perkins competes for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) as a member of the United Empire stable. Alongside Templario, he holds the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships. The duo captured the titles on May 9, 2025, in Ontario, California, defeating the World Class Wrecking Crew to begin their first reign. Perkins is also a three-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

Perkins began training at just 13 years old and made his professional debut in 1998. Before joining WWE, he trained at NJPW’s Los Angeles dojo and wrestled under a mask as Puma during the early 2000s.

He officially joined WWE in 2016, competing in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament under the name T.J. Perkins. He went on to win the entire competition by defeating Gran Metalik in the finals, becoming the first-ever WWE Cruiserweight Champion and the face of the newly launched 205 Live brand.

Before his WWE tenure, Perkins was well-known in TNA, where he performed as Manik, a character inspired by the Suicide persona. During his time there, he won the TNA X Division Championship twice. Over his career, Perkins has also wrestled for a wide range of promotions including MLW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Evolve, and Ring of Honor.

