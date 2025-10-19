Marty Jannetty Claims WWE Is Keeping Him Out Of The Hall Of Fame

Marty Jannetty has once again opened up about his strained history with WWE, claiming the company has intentionally kept him out of the Hall of Fame. According to Jannetty, his exclusion may stem from his involvement in a CTE lawsuit and a dispute over an ankle surgery that WWE allegedly refused to help fund.

Speaking candidly during an appearance on Hannibal TV, Jannetty said fans often ask why The Rockers have never received Hall of Fame recognition. While he admits he does not know the exact reason, he believes it may have started when he took legal action over concussion-related issues.

“You know, a lot of fans keep asking why I’m not in the Hall of Fame. They say I should be, especially as part of The Rockers. Honestly, I don’t know the exact reason, but I think it might have something to do with when I joined a lawsuit against WWE about CTE. I really didn’t want to be part of it, but I felt like they treated me wrong over my ankle issues.”

Jannetty revealed that he once arranged to have ankle surgery through a friend who offered to perform the procedure for free. All he needed, he said, was for WWE to pay the hospital expenses, which he noted would have cost the company less than their typical rehabilitation programs for other talents.

“I asked them to cover surgery for my ankles. My doctor, who’s a friend, wasn’t even charging me , the only cost would’ve been the hospital fee. I told them it would cost way less than sending people to rehab. At that time, guys like Scott Hall, Sunny, and Jake Roberts had all been to rehab many times, and each stay cost about $30,000 a month. I said, instead of sending me to rehab, just help me fix my ankles, because that’s why I was taking so many pain pills.”

He added that his brother was angered by WWE’s decision, pointing out that the company continued to profit from Jannetty’s likeness through merchandise and archived footage while refusing to assist him with medical needs.

“My brother was worried too. He said it didn’t seem right that they’d pay for rehab but not fix my ankles. What made it worse was seeing how much money WWE was still making off my work , action figures, old footage, merchandise.”

Jannetty said he brought his concerns to former WWE official Anne Russo, reminding her that the company’s earnings could easily cover the operation. However, she told him that doing so would set a precedent.

“I told Anne Russo, who was in charge then, that the amount they made last quarter was enough to cover my surgery. It wouldn’t even hurt them financially because it was money they earned from my past work. She told me I had a good point, but if they did that for me, they’d have to do it for everyone else, and it would ‘open the floodgates.’”

To Jannetty, the matter is about accountability. If WWE continues to earn revenue from his career, he believes they also bear responsibility for the injuries sustained while entertaining their fans.

“Here’s what I want people to think about: if WWE is still making money off me or any of the wrestlers today, shouldn’t they help take care of us when we’re hurt from what we did in the ring?”

He concluded by noting that his ankle issues resulted from years of taking dangerous bumps from high altitudes, damage he still lives with today.

“My ankle problems came from years of jumping off top ropes , sometimes down 10 or 15 feet to the floor. That’s what caused it. I don’t know if that’s the reason I’ve been blacklisted from the Hall of Fame, or maybe someone else there just doesn’t want me in.”