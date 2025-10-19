×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Marty Jannetty Claims WWE Is Keeping Him Out Of The Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Marty Jannetty Claims WWE Is Keeping Him Out Of The Hall Of Fame

Marty Jannetty has once again opened up about his strained history with WWE, claiming the company has intentionally kept him out of the Hall of Fame. According to Jannetty, his exclusion may stem from his involvement in a CTE lawsuit and a dispute over an ankle surgery that WWE allegedly refused to help fund.

Speaking candidly during an appearance on Hannibal TV, Jannetty said fans often ask why The Rockers have never received Hall of Fame recognition. While he admits he does not know the exact reason, he believes it may have started when he took legal action over concussion-related issues.

“You know, a lot of fans keep asking why I’m not in the Hall of Fame. They say I should be, especially as part of The Rockers. Honestly, I don’t know the exact reason, but I think it might have something to do with when I joined a lawsuit against WWE about CTE. I really didn’t want to be part of it, but I felt like they treated me wrong over my ankle issues.”

Jannetty revealed that he once arranged to have ankle surgery through a friend who offered to perform the procedure for free. All he needed, he said, was for WWE to pay the hospital expenses, which he noted would have cost the company less than their typical rehabilitation programs for other talents.

“I asked them to cover surgery for my ankles. My doctor, who’s a friend, wasn’t even charging me , the only cost would’ve been the hospital fee. I told them it would cost way less than sending people to rehab. At that time, guys like Scott Hall, Sunny, and Jake Roberts had all been to rehab many times, and each stay cost about $30,000 a month. I said, instead of sending me to rehab, just help me fix my ankles, because that’s why I was taking so many pain pills.”

He added that his brother was angered by WWE’s decision, pointing out that the company continued to profit from Jannetty’s likeness through merchandise and archived footage while refusing to assist him with medical needs.

“My brother was worried too. He said it didn’t seem right that they’d pay for rehab but not fix my ankles. What made it worse was seeing how much money WWE was still making off my work , action figures, old footage, merchandise.”

Jannetty said he brought his concerns to former WWE official Anne Russo, reminding her that the company’s earnings could easily cover the operation. However, she told him that doing so would set a precedent.

“I told Anne Russo, who was in charge then, that the amount they made last quarter was enough to cover my surgery. It wouldn’t even hurt them financially because it was money they earned from my past work. She told me I had a good point, but if they did that for me, they’d have to do it for everyone else, and it would ‘open the floodgates.’”

To Jannetty, the matter is about accountability. If WWE continues to earn revenue from his career, he believes they also bear responsibility for the injuries sustained while entertaining their fans.

“Here’s what I want people to think about: if WWE is still making money off me or any of the wrestlers today, shouldn’t they help take care of us when we’re hurt from what we did in the ring?”

He concluded by noting that his ankle issues resulted from years of taking dangerous bumps from high altitudes, damage he still lives with today.

“My ankle problems came from years of jumping off top ropes , sometimes down 10 or 15 feet to the floor. That’s what caused it. I don’t know if that’s the reason I’ve been blacklisted from the Hall of Fame, or maybe someone else there just doesn’t want me in.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy