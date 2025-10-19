Tony Khan Explains Why Bryan Danielson Missed AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream 2025 brought plenty of chaos and surprises to St. Louis, but one question lingered all night, where was Bryan Danielson?

Tony Khan addressed Danielson’s absence during the post-show media scrum, explaining it was due to both storyline logic and real-life priorities. With Jon Moxley’s violent plans for the main event against Darby Allin, Khan admitted it would have been nearly impossible for Bryan to stay composed behind the commentary desk.

“No, he’ll be back. There were a couple of things. I think it made sense given what was happening with the main event. It would have been hard for Bryan to hold himself back knowing what Jon Moxley had planned. I think it would’ve been tough for him to sit at the desk while Darby Allin was in that situation.”

Khan also revealed that Danielson had a family commitment that night, and he encouraged him to skip the show entirely rather than risk breaking character or walking out mid-match.

“Since he had a family commitment, I told him, ‘Hey, if you have a family thing tonight, it’s best to go for that commitment because I don’t want to put you in a position where you might risk your job if you get up from your desk.’ It worked out well because Bryan was able to spend time with his family as planned, and he didn’t have to be in that no-win situation at the commentary desk.”

Khan emphasized that Danielson will return soon, saying the decision prevented a storyline conflict while letting him focus on family. With the Death Riders still targeting Danielson in AEW, it’s safe to say his story is far from over.