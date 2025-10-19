×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan Explains Why Bryan Danielson Missed AEW WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Tony Khan Explains Why Bryan Danielson Missed AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream 2025 brought plenty of chaos and surprises to St. Louis, but one question lingered all night, where was Bryan Danielson?

Tony Khan addressed Danielson’s absence during the post-show media scrum, explaining it was due to both storyline logic and real-life priorities. With Jon Moxley’s violent plans for the main event against Darby Allin, Khan admitted it would have been nearly impossible for Bryan to stay composed behind the commentary desk.

“No, he’ll be back. There were a couple of things. I think it made sense given what was happening with the main event. It would have been hard for Bryan to hold himself back knowing what Jon Moxley had planned. I think it would’ve been tough for him to sit at the desk while Darby Allin was in that situation.”

Khan also revealed that Danielson had a family commitment that night, and he encouraged him to skip the show entirely rather than risk breaking character or walking out mid-match.

“Since he had a family commitment, I told him, ‘Hey, if you have a family thing tonight, it’s best to go for that commitment because I don’t want to put you in a position where you might risk your job if you get up from your desk.’ It worked out well because Bryan was able to spend time with his family as planned, and he didn’t have to be in that no-win situation at the commentary desk.”

Khan emphasized that Danielson will return soon, saying the decision prevented a storyline conflict while letting him focus on family. With the Death Riders still targeting Danielson in AEW, it’s safe to say his story is far from over.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy