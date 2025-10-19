Tony Khan Addresses AEW WrestleDream Streaming Issues On Amazon Prime

AEW WrestleDream 2025 took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. While the event itself delivered major moments in the ring, not every fan at home had a smooth experience watching. Many encountered streaming issues through Amazon Prime, which became a big talking point online, and eventually backstage.

During the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation head-on. Khan confirmed that the issue stemmed from Amazon’s end and not AEW’s production, expressing optimism that things would be resolved moving forward.

“Yeah, it’s something that’s out of AEW’s control. It was a technical problem with Amazon delivery. Our other streams were unaffected, but I think it’s the other systems there. It does remind me of something that happened during ROH Death Before Dishonor,” Khan explained.

Khan praised his production team for their hard work and noted that the broadcast ran smoothly on other platforms such as HBO Max. He emphasized confidence that Amazon would address the issue for future AEW events.

Although the technical hiccups were frustrating for many fans, the hope remains that this experience will lead to improved reliability for future AEW pay-per-views on Amazon Prime.