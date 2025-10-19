Sting Returns At AEW WrestleDream 2025 To Help Darby Allin Win Brutal Main Event

AEW WrestleDream 2025 wrapped up in unforgettable fashion, with a shocking twist that left fans in Saint Louis talking long after the show ended. Tony Khan stacked the card with huge bouts, and while the main event did not feature a championship, it certainly carried major implications.

The event took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from the Chaifetz Arena in Saint Louis, Missouri. After Hangman Page retained the AEW World Championship and Samoa Joe shockingly turned heel, the focus turned to the final match of the night , an I Quit Match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

Fans expected violence, and they got every bit of it. From the opening moments, Jon Moxley made Darby Allin bleed and immediately took things to a brutal level. Marina Shafir handed Mox a set of skewers, which he gruesomely shoved beneath Darby’s fingernails before stomping on his hand against a chair. Still, Darby refused to quit.

The punishment continued to escalate as Mox whipped Allin repeatedly with a belt, but Darby fought back with his trademark fearlessness. The Death Triangle later joined the chaos, but Allin managed to fend them off , until Moxley pulled out a taser. Before he could use it, Marina Shafir struck Darby with a low blow, allowing Moxley to hit a devastating Paradigm Shift through a chair.

Even after being choked out and thrown through multiple tables, Darby Allin refused to say the words “I Quit.” Moxley’s frustration grew as Claudio Castagnoli hurled Allin over the top rope through the announce table, leaving him limp and bloodied.

Then came one of the most disturbing visuals in AEW history. Members of the Death Triangle began filling a fish tank in the ring, and Moxley repeatedly held Darby’s head under the water, drawing outrage from the crowd. Just as things looked hopeless, the arena went dark.

When the lights came back on, Sting stood in the ring , sporting white face paint and a white beard. The Stinger attacked Moxley with his baseball bat and cleared the ring of the Death Triangle before carrying Marina Shafir away. Left alone with Moxley, Darby struck with the bat, delivered a neckbreaker, then connected with a Coffin Drop. Finally, he locked in the Scorpion Death Lock, forcing Moxley to utter “I Quit.”

AEW WrestleDream ended with Darby Allin’s hand raised in victory and Sting standing tall beside him. After such a shocking finale, the question now is what AEW has planned next.