AEW Wrestledream Results - October 18th 2025

All Elite Wrestling is back, as AEW WrestleDream goes down tonight at 8/7c on pay-per-view from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Before the PPV, however, things get started with the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show lead-in, which will feature FTR vs. JetSpeed, Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA, Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders, as well as Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

That will lead into the PPV card featuring Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an "I Quit" match, Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW title, Kris Statlander (c) vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women's title, Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW tag titles, Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT title, Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks for $500,000, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand in a Tornado Trios tilt, Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla, as well as Mercedes Mone's TBS title open challenge.

Featured below are complete AEW WrestleDream results from Saturday, October 18, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7pm-1am EST.

AEW WRESTLEDREAM RESULTS (OCTOBER 18, 2025): ST. LOUIS, MO.

The AEW Saturday Tailgate lead-in to AEW WrestleDream kicks off on TNT live at 7/6c with the commentary team welcoming us inside a jam-packed Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. We are then directed straight into a video package for the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley "I Quit" match scheduled for tonight.

The Death Riders vs. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard are on commentary for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the evening. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders is up first. The Death Riders team of PAC, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli make their way out accompanied by Marina Shafir.

They settle into the ring and a loud "F**k you, Yuta!" chant breaks out. Their music dies down. The Conglomeration tune plays and out comes Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly. He stops his teammates and runs back to grab Roderick Strong. They all make their way to the ring. It's time to get things started.

A "Freshly Squeezed" chant breaks out and then the bell finally sounds to get things started. It is Garcia and Strong kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset. The two begin trading chops, with Strong getting the better of the exchange. He tags in O'Reilly and the two beat down Garcia and Yuta, when he tries running in.

With Yuta now the legal man for his team, Cassidy tags in for his. After some double-team action with O'Reilly, Cassidy picks up where he left off, controlling the offensive lead for The Conglomeration by taking it to The Death Riders' Yuta. Yuta avoids an atomic drop and counters, shifting the offensive to his favor.

PAC tags in and takes over, bringing some additional punishment to Cassidy as Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Ishii is chopping Castagnoli as The Death Rider no-sells every shot and then blasts "The Stone Pitbull" with some of his own.

Yuta tags in and takes over and fans begin chanting "Yuta sucks!" It almost sounded like "CM Punk! CM Punk!" at first. Could you imagine hours of that? Yikes. A much more clear-to-hear "F**k you, Yuta!" chant takes over as Cassidy tags in.

From there, he immediately begins taking back over for his team. After they settle in the offensive lead, we see a few more minutes of action culminating with the finish, which sees The Death Riders team pick up the victory in our opening match when PAC pins Ishii.

Winners: The Death Riders

HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs. The Frat House

After the match wraps up, we shift gears and prepare for our second match of the one-hour special leading into tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" HOOK makes his way out and stops at the top of the stage.

His theme dies down and the entrance tune for his partner, "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston, hits. Out he comes and the two head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action against opponents yet-to-be announced. Their opponents end up being The Frat House. The match lasts all of two or three minutes, with HOOK and Kingston winning.

Winners: HOOK & Eddie Kingston

Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero Attack The Costco Guys

The commentary team send things over to a restaurant or bar, where The Costco Guys duo of Big BOOM! AJ and Big Justice are shown. They hype up the matches for tonight's pay-per-view, until Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero enter the picture. They beat down Big BOOM! AJ and sarcastically send things back to Chaifetz Arena.

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Now it's time for our third of four matches scheduled for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl lead-in to AEW WrestleDream. And boy are they flying through every single second of TV time they've got in this hour. Packing as much in as possible.

Out next comes the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. They head down and settle inside the squared circle for women's tag-team action. Their opponents come out next with individual entrances. First out is Harley Cameron, followed by Willow Nightingale.

Ford and Harley kick things off at the onset for their respective teams at the sound of the bell. Cameron takes the early offensive lead and then tags in Nightingale, who picks up where she left off. Cameron tags back in and the two hit some double-team offense.

As Bayne and Ford take over, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns and Willow and Harley start taking back over. Willow hits a cannonball to the floor. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" Willow powerbombs Ford for the win. We head to a break.

Winners: Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale

FTR vs. JetSpeed

With five minutes remaining before it's time to switch over the pay-per-view, we return from the commercials with FTR's theme hitting to bring out Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for our final match of the pre-show. Tony Schiavone points this out as they enter the ring.

JetSpeed's theme hits next and out comes "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin "The Jet" Knight to a big pop. FTR attacks JetSpeed to start things off hot. The fight spills out to the floor. A clock appears on the screen showing only three minutes and change remain.

After another high spot from the ring to the floor, we see some more action at ringside. With all four guys down and out, Excalibur tells us this match will continue on pay-per-view. With a full minute still remaining on the clock in the corner of the screen, they cut away from the match and play a 60-second hype package.

The PPV begins in mid-match, where we see Bailey hit a huge moonsault from the ring apron to both members of FTR on the floor. The action resumes back inside the ring. FTR fights back with Shatter Machine on Knight. Bailey breaks up the pin with a shooting star press.

Bailey and Harwood trade slaps for what seems like forever, and then Bailey blasts Harwood with a super kick. Harwood fights back and hits a super-plex on Bailey. Knight looks for a UFO but lands on the raised knees of his opposition.

Bailey goes for a back-slide. Fans through it was three, but it wasn't. Seconds later, Stokely Hathaway holds Bailey's feet during a pin attempt by FTR. This leads to FTR stealing the win. Stokely smiles into the camera and then celebrates with FTR as JetSpeed are pissed. A fan gets into it with FTR.

Winners: FTR

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

Excalibur explains that it was supposed to be Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla in the opener, but notes that JetSpeed and FTR went long. He reminds everyone that Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during this one. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to Hayter vs. Thekla.

But first, Tony Schiavone is standing by with someone in the crowd. He talks about St. Louis being a great wrestling town. He brings up Wrestling at the Chase and Lou Thesz, and reveals Charlie Thesz, the widow of Lou, is the person he is with. She puts over AEW and they wrap up the brief interview.

The theme for Thekla hits and out she comes for the actual opening match of tonight's pay-per-view. "The Toxic Spider" settles in the ring and her theme dies down. Out next is her opponent, Jamie Hayter. The bell sounds and off we go.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

$500,000 Match

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

We get ready for our second match of the evening quickly. The Young Bucks make their entrances first. The graphic on the screen refers to them as the $32 Bucks after a giant invoice is shown breaking down their many expenses. They settle in the ring.

"Tarzan Boy" plays and out comes the fan-favorite reunited duo of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.