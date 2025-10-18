×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rhea Ripley Suffers Broken Nose During WWE Tokyo Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 18, 2025
Rhea Ripley Suffers Broken Nose During WWE Tokyo Show

Rhea Ripley has reportedly sustained an injury while competing on WWE’s recent tour of Japan.

Ripley teamed with IYO SKY against the Kabuki Warriors on both nights of WWE’s doubleheader in Tokyo. During Friday night’s match, Ripley caught SKY as she was being thrown over the top rope, but the landing appeared to go wrong, leaving Ripley with a bloodied nose. Eyewitnesses in attendance noted that she was escorted backstage shortly after.

Bryan Alvarez later reported that the injury was more serious than it first appeared, revealing to his subscribers on X that Ripley had suffered a broken nose. “Rhea broke her nose on the house show loop,” Alvarez confirmed.

Despite the injury, Ripley showed determination by returning for the closing moments of Friday’s event, where AJ Styles addressed the Tokyo crowd following what could be his final match in Japan.

After the show, Ripley shared several photos of her visibly swollen nose on social media, including a humorous side-by-side comparison with her dog.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy