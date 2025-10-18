Rhea Ripley Suffers Broken Nose During WWE Tokyo Show

Rhea Ripley has reportedly sustained an injury while competing on WWE’s recent tour of Japan.

Ripley teamed with IYO SKY against the Kabuki Warriors on both nights of WWE’s doubleheader in Tokyo. During Friday night’s match, Ripley caught SKY as she was being thrown over the top rope, but the landing appeared to go wrong, leaving Ripley with a bloodied nose. Eyewitnesses in attendance noted that she was escorted backstage shortly after.

Bryan Alvarez later reported that the injury was more serious than it first appeared, revealing to his subscribers on X that Ripley had suffered a broken nose. “Rhea broke her nose on the house show loop,” Alvarez confirmed.

Despite the injury, Ripley showed determination by returning for the closing moments of Friday’s event, where AJ Styles addressed the Tokyo crowd following what could be his final match in Japan.

After the show, Ripley shared several photos of her visibly swollen nose on social media, including a humorous side-by-side comparison with her dog.