Seth Rollins Injury Forces Major WWE Creative Shake-Up

Seth Rollins’ recent shoulder injury has caused WWE to make major changes to its creative direction. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, before Rollins was sidelined, there were plans for his stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to win the World Tag Team Championships.

Before the injury, WWE had big plans for The Vision, with the idea being that the group would dominate Raw. Dave Meltzer reported that the creative team wanted The Vision to hold most of the brand’s top titles, positioning them as the leading faction on Monday nights. “In addition, there were plans for the Vision to dominate Raw even more very shortly with Rollins as world champion and Reed & Breakker as world tag team champions.” This would have meant three major championships being held within one faction, establishing The Vision as an unstoppable force.

Rollins’ injury, which happened during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on October 11, accelerated the storyline surrounding the group. Meltzer noted that the long-term plan was for Rollins to continue leading Raw until WWE decided Breakker was ready for a top singles push, at which point the company would “pull the trigger on him.”

The breakup angle that played out on Raw was said to be something WWE had originally mapped out for 2026, following a planned WrestleMania showdown between Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Now, with Rollins expected to undergo surgery and miss significant time, WWE has been forced to abandon several creative plans. This includes a scheduled World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 and a planned WarGames match at Survivor Series, where Rollins was meant to lead a team featuring Breakker and Reed.

The segment on Raw that saw Breakker and Reed attack Rollins and align with Paul Heyman was quickly written into the show after the injury, and it was not part of the original creative outline.

