John Cena Could Retire As Intercontinental Champion

John Cena’s final run may include a long-awaited first: a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has discussed the possibility of Cena capturing the Intercontinental title next month before ending his career with a title defense. Current plans reportedly have Cena facing Dominik Mysterio for the championship at Survivor Series on November 29, with a farewell match against Gunther set for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Dave Meltzer noted, “The idea of Cena winning the IC title from Dominik (the match right now is at Survivor Series) and it being in play for the final match with Gunther has been discussed.”

If it happens, this would mark Cena’s first time holding the Intercontinental Championship , one of the few WWE accomplishments he has never achieved. The 17-time World Champion last held the WWE Championship earlier during his farewell tour.

Dominik Mysterio has been Intercontinental Champion since April, while Gunther previously made history with a record 666-day reign between 2022 and 2024.

Cena’s retirement tour now has just four appearances remaining before he officially hangs up his boots:

Monday, November 10: WWE Raw (Boston, Massachusetts)

Monday, November 17: WWE Raw (New York City, New York)

Saturday, November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

Saturday, December 13: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Washington, D.C.)

Cena reaffirmed his intentions on social media today, stating there is “a zero percent chance” he will ever wrestle again after the December 13 show.