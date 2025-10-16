Chelsea Green Receives Career Advice From John Cena

Chelsea Green has been receiving valuable career guidance from John Cena as she looks to expand beyond WWE.

Speaking with Woman’s World, Green revealed she has been auditioning for acting and hosting roles while staying active in WWE. Cena has offered her advice and support as she pursues those goals.

“I’ve been auditioning for role after role, and trying to dabble in the hosting space as well,” Green said. “I’m trying to start at the bottom and not cut corners. I want to do it the right way and gain respect within film and TV , not get there because I had it handed to me on a WWE silver platter.

“My husband and I go on double dates with John and Shay, every couple months, and the knowledge that comes out of him is incredible. He totally has my back and if I just continue to touch base with him, I’ll continue to get those little bits of information and advice that are so crucial when you’re on this journey of trying to figure out what you want to do next.”

Green, a former Women’s United States Champion, currently teams with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on SmackDown. With Niven sidelined due to a neck injury, Green said she’s focused on helping her friend stay positive.

“Now it’s my turn to make sure that Piper is okay , more so mentally,” Green added. “There’s not much I can do physically, but I want to make sure that as she takes that step back, she realizes this is the time to rest, recover, brainstorm new ideas, start a new hobby, and not get in her head.”

