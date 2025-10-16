×
WWE Set To Reveal Next Wave Of WWE ID Program Signings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
WWE Set To Reveal Next Wave Of WWE ID Program Signings

WWE is preparing to unveil the next wave of signees for its “WWE ID” program, with the announcement set to take place on an upcoming edition of WWE EVOLVE. The initiative acts as a bridge between the independent wrestling scene and the WWE developmental system, giving standout prospects a chance to perform on EVOLVE and eventually progress to NXT.

Launched under the leadership of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the WWE ID program partners with select independent schools and promotions worldwide to scout, train, and mentor emerging talent. The goal is simple: find and shape the next generation of WWE Superstars with world-class resources and direct access to WWE’s developmental structure.

Recent changes have seen several developmental talents part ways with the company, including Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner, Lance Anoaʻi, and prospects Darko Knox, Jamar Hampton, and Zara Zhaker. Each confirmed their departures via social media.

Zhaker, one of the earliest WWE ID participants, shared that her contract had reached its end and she would be “taking a step back from wrestling.” Similarly, Hampton and Knox, both featured on WWE EVOLVE events, announced their exits, while Zayda Steele opted not to renew her deal.

